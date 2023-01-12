N600m Land Dispute: Court Stops UACN  from Disposing Property





Wale Igbintade

A Lagos High Court has stopped a real estate firm, UACN Property Development Company Plc, from dissipating, disposing or tampering with a parcel of land measuring 5, 306, 989 square meters, situated in Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island in Lagos State, pending the hearing and determination of suit filed against it.

Justice Olufunke Sule-Amzat gave the order while delivering Bench ruling in an application for a preservative order on the said landed property.

The application was brought before the court by one Oluwafemi Ayodele through his team lawyers, led by Mr. Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), alongside Kolawole Salami, Ademola Adefolaju and Tobiloba Oyewole.

The Judge, in her ruling, held that: “I have listened to the Learned Silk, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), praying the court for a preservative order to maintain status quo in order to forestall the dissipation of the ‘res’ (subject matter). I have taken cognisance of the fact that the preservation of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper