NCS Appoints Adekunle as Executive Secretary





Nosa Alekhuogie

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has appointed Mr. Adesegun Adekunle as the new Executive Secretary to manage its secretariat.

Adekunle, a fellow of NCS, takes over from the immediate past Executive Secretary, Mr. Iyiola Ayoola.

Adekunle is a Computer Scientist with over 20 years of professional experience, spanning from technical to managerial functions, supported by technical and managerial development certifications.

In his role as Executive Secretary, Adekunle assumes responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day administration of NCS’s strategy implementation and programmes management, working closely with the National Executive Council, President, and staff to continue to meet the objectives of NCS.

While welcoming Adekunle to his new position, the President of NCS, Professor Adesina Sodiya, said Adekunle was appointment after a rigorous process of selecting the best candidate for the job.

According to him, the Executive…





Source: Thisday Newspaper