Neglect of Ogun Communities: Time to Call out Council Chairmen





Bamidele Johnson

A neighbour, to whom I was close in an Ogun State community I lived, called me one Saturday morning, saying he wanted me to meet a council chairmanship aspirant. I was not thrilled because the incumbent at the time and previous chairmen of Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun State, under which my neighbourhood is, had treated us with utter indifference, if not disdain and naked malevolence.

It was not just Lambe, where I lived, that had been so treated, but the whole of the vast area on the Lagos-Ogun boundary, stretching from Alagbole through Akute, Giwa, Oke-Aro, Agbado, Adiyan, Ope-Ilu to Ijoko as well as communities in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area. He sensed how tepid my reaction was, especially when I said I was no politician and could not do anything to boost his chances. He was misguided enough to take me as an influential figure in the locality, most likely because I regularly flapped my gums at Community Development Association meetings. That I…





Source: Thisday Newspaper