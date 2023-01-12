NUPRC Announces Commencement of Deep Offshore Mini-bid Round





•Pledges transparent, competitive procurement process

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the commencement of the 2022 deep offshore mini-bid round, promising that the process would be transparent and competitive.

In a statement issued yesterday, which was signed by the commission’s Chief Executive, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, the agency noted that the development presents an opportunity to spur new exploration and drilling activities in the prospective deep waters offshore Nigeria.

“On behalf of the federal government of Nigeria, the NUPRC is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 mini-bid round. The mini-bid round is an opportunity to spur new exploration and drilling activities in the prospective deep waters offshore Nigeria,” Komolafe said.

According to him, the round was aimed at further development of the deep offshore acreages which would be held in accordance with the Petroleum…





Source: Thisday Newspaper