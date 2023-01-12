‘Tackling Unemployment Will Address Japa Syndrome’





Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Canada chapter, Mr. Omololu Nick Apata, yesterday declared that the wave of ‘Japa’ syndrome (Nigerian slang for emigration) is a temporary phenomenon that will

eventually fizzle, especially when unemployment is reduced to the barest minimum.

In recent times, migration of Nigerian youths to European countries has increased geometrically, a move which experts adduced to poor working conditions and remuneration, insecurity, and unfriendly economic realities.

However, Apata in a statement made available to journalists through a chieftain of APC in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, described the wave as a non-permanent one.

The APC chieftain explained that if

Nigerians, especially the political elites or the masses, can vote for the people with the right leadership skills and experience, they will revive Nigeria’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper