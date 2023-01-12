To Prevent Security Breach, AIG Orders Intensive Stop, Search Operation in FCT





Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

To forestall any security breach, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 7, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command to intensify stop and search operation.

Egbetokun, gave the directive yesterday in Abuja, during his familiarisation visit to the command.

He, however, warned the personnel against any form of extortion in the course of the operation.

The AIG said they should engage local communities to ensure proper security in the FCT.

Egbetokun called on the personnel to work together to restore professionalism in policing and ensure efficient utilisation of resources.

The AIG said the essence of police duties was the protection and promotion of human rights, adding that, every offence is a violation of somebody’s right.

He said modern policing was intelligence led, community-based and technology driven, as such officers and men should work harder to enhance…





Source: Thisday Newspaper