UN: We are Working with Presidential Candidates to Promote Peaceful Elections in Nigeria

The United Nations Office for the West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) has disclosed that it is collaborating with presidential candidates and other stakeholders in Nigeria to ensure peaceful elections in the country.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Officer-in-Charge of UNOWAS, Ms. Giovanie Biha, disclosed this in New York, while presenting the latest UNOWAS report covering trends and developments over the past six months.

Biha said the office had also witnessed the signing of a landmark Peace Accord among political parties in Nigeria to promote peaceful elections.

“In Kaduna State, in December 2022, the Mission supported the first of six state-level stakeholders’ fora to promote peaceful elections. In Benin, peaceful parliamentary elections were held just two days ago,’’ she said.

