WEF Warns Rising Cost of Living, Climate Change Constitute Biggest Risks to Global Economy





•Says COVID-19, others eroding economic gains

James Emejo in Abuja

The World Economic Forum (WEF) yesterday warned that the cost of living crisis remained the biggest short-term risk to the global economy.

The forum, in its Global Risks Report 2023 which was released ahead of its Annual Meetings in Switzerland, also pointed out that the failure of climate mitigation and adaptation remained the largest long-term concern.

The report noted that geopolitical rivalries and inward-looking stance would heighten economic constraints and further exacerbate both short- and long-term risks to the global outlook.

The report further urged countries to work together to avoid “resource rivalries”.

WEF’s Managing Director, Saadia Zahidi, said, “The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt, and disasters. Those that are already the most vulnerable are suffering – and in the face of multiple crises, those who qualify as vulnerable are rapidly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper