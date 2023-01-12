With 43 Days to Go, INEC Vows Elections to Hold as Scheduled





•Commission not contemplating postponement, cancellation, says Yakubu

•93 million voters to decide Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Kwankwaso, others’ fate

•Lagos leads with seven million registered voters, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers follow

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

With exactly 43 days to the 2023 general election, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has promised Nigerians that the exercise would hold as scheduled.

He stressed that INEC was not contemplating postponing or cancelling the polls.

Yakubu said this yesterday, while presenting the national register of voters to political parties in Abuja. He insisted that the repeated assurances by the security agencies for the adequate protection of its personnel, materials and processes also reinforced the commission’s determination to proceed with the polls.

He stated categorically that any report to the contrary was not the official…





Source: Thisday Newspaper