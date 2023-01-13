2023: Beware of Fraudsters Linking Makinde to N20,000 Campaign Grants, Says CPS









Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Prospective voters within and outside Oyo State have been warned to beware of online fraudsters, who are seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by linking Governor Seyi Makinde, to a phoney N20,000 campaign grant.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor

Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, in a statement yesterday, said the governor has no link whatsoever with the so-called “Governor Seyi Makinde Foundation” which claimed it is giving away N20,000 to help voters secure their Permanent Voter Cards .

The statement indicated that Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the phoney scheme, adding that Nigerians must not be fooled by desperate folks.

The statement read, “This is to bring to the notice of voters in Oyo State and Nigeria in general that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is in no way linked to the ‘Seyi Makinde N20,000 Campaign Giveaway’ scheme being advertised online.

“The so-called giveaway is a scam intended to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper