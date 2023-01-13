2023: Citing Religious Belief, Man Asks Court to Stop INEC from Conducting Elections on Saturdays









A devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Mr Ugochukwu Uchenwa, has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the conduct of elections on Saturdays.

Besides election, the plaintiff is also seeking to stop examination bodies from fixing examinations on Saturdays as such violates his right to freedom of worship as well as his right as a citizen.

The plaintiff who claimed to be an Elder in the church accordingly prayed the court to declare the fixing of elections and examinations on Saturdays as unconstitutional.

He, however, prayed the court in the alternative, to order the defendants to allow him and other members of his church to vote or write examinations on any other day of the week including Sundays.

Defendants in the suit include; President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Others are the Joint Admission and Matriculation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper