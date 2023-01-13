‘80% of Nigerian Women, Girl Child are Victims of Genital Cut’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

An expert has revealed that no fewer than 80 per cent of Nigerian girls and women are  victims of female genital mutilation (FGM) in the country.

A health educator at the Ekiti South-west Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Mr. Seidu Kayode, gave the revelation in Ilawe-Ekiti, yesterday during a Stop Cut Project and community sensitisation workshop to ending FGM in the council area.

The workshop  organised  by HACEY Health Initiative in partnership with Access Bank, was  funded by the United Nations Trust Fund and Spotlight Initiative for women and girl child in the area. The health educator, who lamented over the development, which he said had caused permanent and temporary harms  to female folk, urged residents of the area  to join forces with the government  to end the menace.

He disclosed  that a  national survey carried out in 2018 in 20 states of the federation, revealed that  “about 80 per cent  of Nigerian women  and girl…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

