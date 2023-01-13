Again, Buhari Warns Foreign Missions against Interference in Nigeria’s Politics





*Says nation working with ECOWAS to secure region, halt coups

*Spain to collaborate with Nigeria in insecurity fight

*Confers posthumous award on late envoy, Seriki

*Sylva seeks help to tackle insecurity in oil sector

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

As Nigeria heads to the polls next month, President Muhammadu Buhari has again warned foreign diplomats in the country against meddling in the nation’s politics.

The president gave the warning yesterday, while receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Switzerland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of South Sudan at the State House in Abuja.

The warning from the president came on a day the government of Spain pledged its commitment to help Nigeria tackle the rising state of insecurity across the country.

The Minister of State, Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylva, has also said that Nigeria will need the support of Spain in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper