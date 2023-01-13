APC Jittery over INEC’s Insistence to Deploy BVAS for Election, PDP Alleges





Omo-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being jittery over the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying that the device would expose the party to ridicule following their abysmal performance since 2015.

Speaking during a live television programme yesterday, the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the APC fought very hard to ensure that the law backing deployment of technology in electoral process was not passed in the National Assembly.

According to him, “the PDP is very much disposed to the use of BVAS and can never be part of those planning to bring down the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu because we believe that he is doing his best to improve on our electoral process”.

“The APC candidate and their members were not comfortable with the use of BVAS and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper