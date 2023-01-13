CBN Intensifies Nationwide Awareness on Redesigned Naira





*Insists new banknotes have come to stay

*Sensitises Onitsha traders, Kano grain marketers, others on security features of new notes

*Maintains new N1,000, N500, N200 can only be dispensed through ATMs

James Emejo , David-Chyddy Eleke, James Sowole and Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday continued its nationwide enlightenment campaign on the redesigned N1,000, N500, and N200 banknotes, urging Nigerians to accept and respect the currencies as national symbols.

Addressing market men and women during sensitisation exercise on new naira notes in major cities across the country, the banking sector regulator stressed the need to handle the nation’s currencies with respect.

At the Wuse market, Abuja, CBN Abuja Branch Controller, Mr. Michael Ogbu, stressed that the new banknotes have come to stay and should not be seen as fake or rejected for transaction purposes.

The exercise afforded traders the opportunity to ask questions and disabuse their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper