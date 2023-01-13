DHQ: Troops Killed 50 Terrorists, Arrest 62 Suspected Criminals 





*Recover 55 AK 47 rifles

*377 terrorists, families surrender

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops killed 50 terrorists and arrested 62 suspected criminal elements just as they recovered 55 AK47 rifles and ammunition in the northern part of the country.

It said toops also rescued 47 abducted civilians while a total of 377 fighters of terror groups Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) surrendered to troops just as it disclosed that by the prevention of oil theft, the sum of N810,957,475.00 were denied oil thieves in the Niger Delta region.

At a media briefing in Abuja,

the Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj Gen Musa Danmadami, said the terrorists were decimated by troops in the past three weeks of military operations.

He said the operations were part of ongoing campaign to contain insecurity in the country.

“As part of the on-going efforts to contain the security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper