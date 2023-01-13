Fashola, Adesina Speak at Eko Boys’ 110th Founders’ Day Memorial Lecture









Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media, Femi Adesina are scheduled to speak at the Eko Boys High School (EBHS) 110th Founders’ Day Memorial Lecture.

The lecture is to be held at the school campus, Labinjo Street, Mushin, Lagos on Friday 13th January 2023.

A statement from the Eko Boys High School Old Boys Association (EKOBA) signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Temitope Oluwabiyi disclosed that the Memorial Lecture is one in the series of activities lined up to mark the 110th anniversary of the school founded by the Late Revd. William Euba on 13th January 1913.

The school was the first non-denominational, private secondary school in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the Minister who is also an alumnus of the school will speak on “Religious Tolerance: Panacea to Peaceful Co-existence in Nigeria- Rev. Euba/Family Example”, while the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper