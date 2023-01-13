Guber Tribunal: Osun APC Chair Sues for Peace, Tasks Police to be Proactive









Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As the ongoing Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal resumed its session on final written addresses tomorrow, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined the Osun State Police Command and its sister security agencies to beef up security within and outside the State High Court premises, venue of the tribunal, in order to nip in the bud violence by some disgruntled politicians.

The sSate Acting Chairman of the APC, Mr. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, commended the efforts of both the statutory and conventional security agencies since the inception of the tribunal and tasked them not to relent in their efforts.

Lawal stated that it is expedient for the assigned security officers at the tribunal to discharge their duties without fear or favour with exhibition of civility during the course of performing their official responsibilities.

In his words: “Let me appeal to the Osun State Police Command and other sister security…





Source: Thisday Newspaper