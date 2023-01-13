Jigawa Guber: S’Court Affirms Dep Gov Namadi’s Nomination as APC’s Candidate





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the nomination of the incumbent Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, as the lawful candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11 governorship poll in the state.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgment delivered Friday in Abuja, affirmed Namadi’s nomination after dismissing the appeal challenging his emergence from the May 26, 2022 primary election of the party in Jigawa State.

The judgment prepared by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa however dismissed the appeal by a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Farouk Aliyu.

The apex court, in its unanimous decision, agreed with lawyers to the respondents, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Yakubu Ruba (SAN), that the case was frivolous, baseless and lacked merit and substance.

Namadi through his counsel, Fagbemi, had won the legal battle at the Federal High Court in Dutse, as well as at…





Source: Thisday Newspaper