Kogi Gov: Tinubu is ‘President-in-waiting’, All Odds Favour Him





*Says youths have big role to play under Jagaban

*Thanks Buhari for visiting state

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as “President-in-waiting”, saying all odds are in his favour.

Bello, who spoke with newsmen on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, also noted that Tinubu’s chances are much brighter by his youth followership, that he assured of playing a critical role in the Tinubu administration.

The governor, who said he came to pay the President a ‘thank you visit’, also listed the support of the President for the candidate, especially making himself available to participate in the nationwide campaigns, as one of the indicators to Tinubu’s eventual victory on February 25, 2023.

He, however, noted that it will be useless for anyone to be campaigning against Tinubu…





Source: Thisday Newspaper