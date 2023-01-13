LIVING IN AN ENVIRONMENT OF FEAR





It is doubtful that there is any country on earth serious about its development that does not work assiduously to ensure the safety of lives and property of its citizens. This is always to demonstrate that the welfare of the citizens is of utmost importance.

When the citizens of a country are content and safe in the knowledge that the state is always looking out for their good, life becomes a lot easier. But not, and perhaps never, in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Never in an environment where life is cheap and practically worthless.

Unfortunately, the Nigerian experience in the last decade has been one of riotous uncertainty and fragility. This experience is as disturbing as it has been lived under a vicious kind of insecurity that has been almost impossible to manage.

With the explosion of terrorism has come the twin evils of insurgency and banditry that have threatened to rip out the heart of the country. While the shocks have rippled across the entire…





Source: Thisday Newspaper