NERC: Discos Collected N188bn as Revenue Out of N265bn Billed in Q2, 2022





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has revealed that power Distribution Companies (Discos) were only able to collect N188.29 billion as revenue out of the total of N265.68 billion billed between April and June 2022.

In its report for the second quarter of 2022, the power sector regulator pegged the total energy received by all Discos during the period at 6,344.14GWh, while the energy billed to end-use customers was 4,959.53GWh.

It noted that this indicated an average billing efficiency of 78.17 per cent, representing an increment of 0.79 per cent from the 77.38 per cent recorded in 2022/Q1.

“The total revenue collected by all Discos in 2022/Q2 was N188.29 billion out of N265.68 billion billed to customers. This corresponds to a collection efficiency of 70.87 per cent which represents 1.53 pp increase compared to 2022/Q1 where the average collection efficiency was 69.34 per cent,” the report stated.

Source: Thisday Newspaper