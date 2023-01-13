NIGERIA DECIDES: THE HYPOCRITE’S GUIDE TO CHOOSING A CANDIDATE





Is change possible in the next elections? Joshua J. Omojuwa reflects

It is an election quite alright, but don’t you always wonder why others choose differently from you? And when they do, ever wondered the options available to you to convince them to see things the way you do? You genuinely care about the country, you want corruption to end, you believe change is possible, but only if the rest of the country votes your candidate. Let’s say you are Samsu, or maybe not.

Samsu enjoys seeing his candidate shine. He is most excited by the photos from campaign rallies where the crowd appears to be unprecedented, even though the photos have been well managed to avoid an aerial shot – aerial shots are for when your crowd takes up the entirety of the stadium. He puts the size of the crowd to the popularity and integrity of his choice of candidate. Samsu is very quick to share these photos with friends, family members and on social media. What’s better than photo evidence…





Source: Thisday Newspaper