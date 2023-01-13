Obi: We will Destroy Structure of Criminality, Build New Nigeria





*Says PDP, APC failed Nigerians

*Insists lecturers won’t go on strike under him

*Promises insurance for security agencies

Amby Uneze in Owerri, Gideon Arinze in Enugu and Gabriel Emameh in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that his administration will destroy the structure of criminality, which he said had plunged Nigerians into poverty and enthrone good governance if elected president next month.

Obi gave the assurance yesterday in Enugu, during the party’s presidential campaign rally, which was held at the Michael Okpara Square.

The rally was attended by the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Chijioke Edeoga; former governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife; former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo; vice presidential candidate of the LP, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed; Victor Umeh; presidential campaign Director-General (DG) of the party, Akin Osuntokun, spokesperson of the campaign,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper