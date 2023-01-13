Our Roads as a Mirror of our Lives





Anthony Kila writes on the need for people to be careful on the highway as they commence journey of life in year 2023

Dear Readers

As we start our journey of life in this new year called 2023 and we hope to get a better year than the last one, I would like to invite us all today to, in addition to our many plans and intentions, also try some new and even simple considerations in a bid to get a better year and a better life in our homes, work and country.

A good and simple place to start from is our roads. It is a simple and good place to start from because that is one place that we all use and I am convinced that if well managed it will give us all a better life. It is amazing how many contemporary sociologists, economists, clergy and others who practice the art and trade of studying and managing our lives make little mention of the road, yet, after just a very little consideration, anyone capable of observing and formulating thoughts from observations will quickly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper