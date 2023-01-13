PDP Holds 10,000-man Rally for Atiku in Ekiti South





*Drums Support for Senate, Reps, Assembly Candidates

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti south senatorial district of Ekiti state have staged a solidarity rally for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and the senatorial candidate, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

At the 10,000-man rally held in Ikere-Ekiti, party members from the six Local Government Areas in the district comprising Ikere, Gbonyin, Ekiti East, Ise-orun, Emure and Ekiti South West also drummed support for the 30-year old House of Representatives candidate, Henrich Akomolafe and other House of Assemly candidates.

Speaking, Senator Olujimi who is seeking a third term in the senate , called on the people to keep faith and vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa to help in rescuing the nation from the hands of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Lamenting the myriad of challenges confronting the nation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper