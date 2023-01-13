Security Officials for Election to Take Oath of Loyalty, Neutrality





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is now mandatory for security officials taking part in the conduct of an election to affirm or swear to an oath of loyalty and neutrality that they will not accept bribe or gratification.

Among others they will also affirmed to perform their functions and duties as well as discharge same in the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without fear of favour.

According to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bayelsa State, Dr. Emmanuel Hart, any officer who violates the provision as contained in section 26(1) of the electoral act, commits an offence of dereliction of duty and liable on conviction to a maximum fine of 500,000 or imprisonment of 12months or both see section 26 and section 120 of the electoral act, 2022.

Speaking at training workshop on the management of election security yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, he said the effective discharge of the…





