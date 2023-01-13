SUNU Group Chairman, Dione, Dies at 81





SUNU Group Management has announced the demise of the Founder and President of SUNU Group, Mr. Pathé Dione. He passed away yesterday January at the age of 81 years.

A statement by SUNU Group management noted that Dione was an investor and eminent actor in the financial services sector, who devoted his entire life to contributing to the development of Africa by Africans and for Africans.

“By creating the SUNU Group in 1998, he advocated for 24 years the values of respect, probity and excellence that underpin the identity of the SUNU Group and then entrusted the reins to the managing director and the two deputy managing directors.

“Born on December 29, 1941 in Dakar, Senegal, of French-Senegalese nationality, Mr. Dione is the President and CEO, Founder…





