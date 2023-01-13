You Can’t Stop Forfeiture Proceedings, Apex Court Tells Abacha’s Family 





Alex Enumah in Abuja

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant the request by members of the family of the late Gen. Sani Abacha for the stoppage of fresh criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State and some members of his family.

Abacha, who ruled Nigeria between 1993 and 1998, was accused alongside some members of his family of looting the nation’s treasury.

Up until recently, some of the loot starched in foreign countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, were repatriated to the country and are being deployed in various roads and rail projects by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Both Mohammed and Abba Abacha had in 2013, on behalf of themselves and other members of the Abacha family, approached the apex court to set aside the judgments of the Court of Appeal and a Federal High Court, which had declined to stop investigations into the allegations of corruption against the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper