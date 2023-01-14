2023: Abiodun Hosts Trade Unions, Harps on Individual Prosperity





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration would continue to introduce programmes and policies that would ensure individual prosperity of the people of the state.

The governor added that his administration would continue to live up to its vision of providing an enabling environment for enterprises to flourish in the state.

Abiodun made this known yesterday at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, when he received leaders and members of the Union of Tipper and Quarry of Nigeria, Plank Seller Association and Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria.

Abiodun, who also noted that his administration in the last three and half years has embarked on the construction and reconstruction of over 400 kilometres of road across the state, added that his administration has also embarked on the construction of low cost housing units across the state.

The governor while noting that his administration has also begun to plant…





Source: Thisday Newspaper