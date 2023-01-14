  Abuse of Witchcraft in Benue State





The Advocacy for Alleged Witches exists to provide a platform for victims and survivors of witchcraft accusations and witch persecutions to tell their stories and share their experiences. Victims of witchcraft accusations are often denied a voice. Witchcraft accusation is a silencing process for the accused. No one gets to hear their side of story. Accounts of witchcraft accusers and hunters are accepted as the truth. The accused suffer in silence; they are made to resign to their traumatic situation.

But the AfAW is working to change this situation. The AfAW is trying to break this wall of silence, a criminal silence that has been maintained over the years. The Advocacy for Alleged Witches exists to empower and enable victims and survivors of witch persecution to speak out and recount their experiences. A provision of an opportunity for the accused to tell their stories and recount their experiences in a friendly and supportive environment would hopefully have a cathartic…





