ADC Presidential Candidate, Kachikwu, Tests Positive for New COVID-19 Variant 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has disclosed that he has tested positive for the new variant of Coronavirus.

He has therefore called on Nigerians to be vigilant as the dreaded COVID-19 makes a comeback.

Kachikwu gave this warning in a statement made available to THISDAY in Abuja Saturday

.

He said that he was isolating and had cancelled all public events till he received a negative report.

He called on Nigerians not to take the Corona Virus for granted as infection rates had risen rapidly all over the world in the last few weeks.

He said, “Nigerians must not let their guard down even though the Government has relaxed COVID rules.

“Our public health system can’t cope with the fallout of huge infection rates with attendant symptoms especially at a time when our health care professionals are leaving the country in droves.

“We must increase testing and take all necessary…





Source: Thisday Newspaper