APC Accuses PDP of Manufacturing Lies





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of manufacturing lies because it has no path to victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The Director, Media and Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga while reacting to PDP’s allegation in a statement issued yesterday said, the ruling party has nothing but pity for a PDP that has become a mess and total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members.

He noted that for lack of anything tangible to tell Nigerians six weeks to a general election as its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar disappeared from the campaign trail, PDP has resorted to making “irresponsible” statements just to fill media space.

Onanuga said: “Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused Peoples Democratic Party today.

“Knowing that it has no path to victory and no real…





Source: Thisday Newspaper