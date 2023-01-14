APC’s Deceptive Educational Policy





The APC-led federal government has intensified the debate for students’ loan that was initiated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. The debate is now all over again despite the fact that it gathered hot criticism from Nigerians when it was first brought to public space.

It’s frightening that the APC does not understand that tuition-free proposal for higher institutions of learning constitute serious steps towards addressing the issue of mass ignorance in the country.

In a country of mass unemployment, the APC wants students to seek for loan to get higher education and then begin repayment two years after concluding their NYSC programme. It’s pathetic that the APC does not offer to address the issue of the poor funding of the educational sector.

As against their claim, students’ loan does not in any way expand access to education. In fact, suggesting that institutions will now charge “cost reflective” tuition fees is sending a clear…





Source: Thisday Newspaper