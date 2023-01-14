At 2nd Walter Carrington Annual Symposium, Youth Engagement for National Devt Placed on Front- burner





Rebecca Ejifoma writes on the vital role of the Ambassador Walter Carrington Annual Symposium in encouraging and emboldening Nigerian youth participation in the 2023 general election for a better and greater nation

The momentum is in top gear. The 2023 general election is almost upon the nation. Even children can feel the heat of the moment. And international bodies are not left out either; they are anticipating the historic day when a new presidency will finally take Nigerians to her Promised Land. Not even the youth are ready to leave any stone unturned; hence, they have their ears to the ground and are intentionally getting involved.

The Ambassador Walter Carrington Annual Symposium concedes that inclusive political participation is both a fundamental political and democratic right as well as a crucial tool in building stable, peaceful societies and developing policies that meet the specific needs of the youth that generations to come would be grateful for.

Source: Thisday Newspaper