Buhari Urges ‘Global South’ Leaders to Agree on Common Agenda for Tackling Debt





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on leaders of the “Global South” to agree on a common agenda on ways to reduce the increasing burden of debt and inflation on that region of the world.

The “Global South” are regions within Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, with similar socio-economic and political characteristics. Most, though not all, of these countries are low-income and often politically or culturally marginalised on one side of the global divide.

Addressing the Global South virtual summit yesterday, the President, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, expressed optimism that the meeting, hosted by India, in its capacity as the voice of the South, will address issues of climate change, food security and access to energy.

According to him: “This huge debt burden has significantly derailed many countries’ development plans. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia/Ukraine conflict…





Source: Thisday Newspaper