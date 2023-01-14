Buhari’s Melodies of Deceit on Boko Haram – THISDAYLIVE

RingTrue By Yemi Adebowale

President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion in Yobe State last Tuesday that he had decimated Boko Haram left me dejected. He gayly declared that God had helped his regime to clear Boko Haram in the North-east. The President noted that the threat of terrorism was the most critical security challenge inherited by his regime and expressed delight that normalcy had returned to affected states in the North-east. Buhari wants Nigerians to believe that he had fulfilled the commitment he made to them in his May 29, 2015 inaugural address to frontally and courageously tackle Boko Haram terrorists and stabilise the country. “In the North-east, God has helped us to clear Boko Haram, the economy has picked up,” declared the President.

Which victory over Boko Haram and by extension, ISWAP, is our President talking about? Perhaps, Buhari is talking about another country….