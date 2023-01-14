Dabiri-Erewa Hails Akunyili’s Daughter’s  Appointment As Chief Medical Officer in US





Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the appointment of Dr. Ijeoma Akunyili, daughter of the late Prof. Dora Akunyili, as the Chief Medical Officer of the Jersey City Medical Centre, an RWJ Barnabas Health facility, in the United States of America, as well-deserved and not surprising.

In a congratulatory statement, Dabiri-Erewa said the appointment of Ijeoma did not come to her as a surprise knowing the kind of training she received from her late mother, a disciplinarian to the core.

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigeria is proud of Ijeoma for her wonderful feat, which was due to her dedication, resilience and excellence at work.

She implored other Nigerian youths to be inspired by the achievement of Dr. Ijeoma Akunyili, thus bringing a positive image to the country.

Dr. Akunyili, according to a statement released on the official website of the centre, is the first African American medical…





Source: Thisday Newspaper