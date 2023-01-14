Edo Train Attack: Shaibu Condoles Family of Police Officer Who Died of Natural Causes As 3 More Victims Are Rescued





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government has commiserated with the family of DSP Michael Adams, who lost his life during a successful rescue operation of some of the victims of a kidnap incident at Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

This is as three more victims of the Edo train attack have been rescued by a joint team of military, police, local vigilante and hunters.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who led other top government functionaries and security officers to the home of late DSP Adams on Airport Road, Benin City, condoled with the family and expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

He noted that the late DSP Adams was a gallant officer, whose exploits are worthy of commendations and emulation.

“All the heads of security agencies are here. We are grieving. He left a family behind and we have to come and commiserate with them and also join them in this dark moment. The loss is not for the family…





Source: Thisday Newspaper