Event Xperience Africa Third Edition Set to Hold





Salami Adeyinka

The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA) is set to hold its third edition from the 17th to 19th of January 2023 in Lagos.

Led by Nigeria’s foremost event planner and Founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, participants would be involved in exciting, informative, immersive, inclusive and unusual experiences, engaging them on drivers for sustainable business growth, curated sessions, emerging innovations and trends in the industry.

This was disclosed by the Convener and Managing Director, CEO, Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe in Lagos recently.

According to her, this became necessary after a reflection on the success of the conference in 2019 and 2020 with over 1,000 attendees from different countries in Africa.

With the progressive comeback from the pandemic, she noted that they are delighted to return for the third edition with the theme, ‘The Reset’ and will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries in Africa and the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper