Gunmen Attack CUPP Spokesman’s House in Imo, Unknown Number of Persons Reportedly Killed





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Gunmen reportedly launched a deadly attack on the home of National Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Ugochinyere is also the Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the 2023 election.

In an SOS message on WhatsApp, the CUPP spokesman raised the alarm about an ongoing attack by gunmen at his residence, calling for help.

In the message he posted around 3:15pm, he wrote, “We need help to Akokwa. We are under attack.. My house in akokwa.. They have surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack. Help help.”

In another message, he called for help once again, notifying the public that his uncle has been killed.

His words, “We néed help… My uncle has been killed now..They are setting everything on fire. Plz helpppppp.”

Speaking to THISDAY, his media team confirmed the attack,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper