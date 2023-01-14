In Dialogue with Economic Summit Group, Tinubu Says Nothing Wrong with Endless Budget Deficits





Bennett Oghifo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu yesterday in Lagos unfolded his comprehensive economic plan for the organised private sector before the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), and further defended the heavily criticized endless budget deficits of the Buhari administration.

Under Buhari’s APC federal government, the budget deficit rose from N2.41 trillion in 2016 to N11.34 trillion in 2023.

But Tinubu disagreed with arguments that fiscal deficits by the federal government are inherently bad.

He said: “All governments, especially in this era of fiat currency, run on budget deficits. This is an inherent part of modern governance. The most powerful and wealthiest governments run deficits, as do the poorest nations.

“A budget deficit is not necessarily bad. Look at the Japanese example with high government borrowing and low inflation. The real issue is whether deficit spending is productive or not….





Source: Thisday Newspaper