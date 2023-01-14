MotorTrend Honours Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung





Bennett Oghifo

Hyundai Motor Group’s Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, has been honoured with the MotorTrend Person of the Year award, having secured the number one position in MotorTrend’s esteemed 2023 Power List, according to a statement by the automaker.

The MotorTrend Power List ranks the 50 most influential people in the global automotive industry each year. During the past five years, Executive Chair Chung has risen progressively from his first appearance on the power list at No. 12 in 2018 to No. 5 in 2022 and now No. 1 in 2023.

MotorTrend named Chung ‘Person of the Year’ for “leading Hyundai Motor Group into a new age.” It also highlighted the exceptional caliber of the vehicles developed under Chung’s watch, stating: “The vehicles coming out of Hyundai Motor Group are notable for their eye-catching design, quality, clever packaging, and good value – and they are proving increasingly difficult to beat.”

This latest critical acclaim…





