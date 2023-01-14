NASENI Pleads for Release of 1% Allocation from Federation Account





The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna, yesterday pleaded for the release of 1% due to the agency from the Federation AccountAccording to a press statement by NASENI, Prof. Haruna, who made the plea during a courtesy call on Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri, also said the agency would soon establish Industrial Equipment and Machinery Development Institute (IEMDI) and a Skill Acquisition Centre in Borno State.

He requested for about 20 hectares of land for the take-off of the new institute and another 10 hectares for the skill centre.

Haruna said the massive skill training of youths was to guarantee employability and bridge the existing gap in various occupations.

He said: “Your Excellency may also recall that you were a member of the Ad-hoc Committee of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Modalities of partnership between NASENI and State Governments,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper