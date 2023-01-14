PDP Stakeholders Strategise to Give Atiku Landslide Victory in S’East





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-east geopolitical zone are upbeat on the chances of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win in the zone.

The former ruling party used to control most of the states in the South-east but the party is presently in control of two (Abia and Enugu) out of the five states.

But major stakeholders of South-east PDP have started fine-tuning strategies they would deploy to deliver the zone to the presidential flag bearer in the presidential poll scheduled for February 25, 2023

Emerging from a strategic meeting Tuesday night held at the country home of the South-east Coordinator of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Theodore Orji, the stakeholders declared that Atiku would take the South-east with ease.

To make it possible, the stakeholders said that they would leave no stone unturned in mobilising voters in the zone to guarantee…





Source: Thisday Newspaper