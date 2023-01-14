Runsewe Commiserates With Anyiam-Osigwe’s Family Over Death of AMAA President





President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and

Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has described the death of 53-year-old founder of Africa Movie Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, as a painful loss to Nigeria’s creative sector.

Runsewe, who is also President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC), said the death of AMAA founder left a vacuum difficult to fill and prayed God to give the family, and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear this sudden tragic loss “in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.”

“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole the Anyiam-Osigwe family.”

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe who was also the President, Association of Movie Producers in Nigeria, died at a Lagos hospital.

Similarly, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper