Soludo Appointed National Leader of APGA





Bennett Oghifo

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, was yesterday appointed the national leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) by its National Executive Committee.

Governor Soludo’s appointment was announced in a statement the party issued after its NEC meeting which was held at the International Convention Centre in Awka, Anambra State.

The statement was titled: ‘Soludo Takes Charge, Appointed National Leader of APGA by the National Executive Committee of the Party’.

“This has humbled me! I’m feeling the weight of history right now. The APGA is a coalition of all progressives. I feel the weight of our forebearers and those who have sacrificed their lives to ensure the survival of this great party,” said Soludo after receiving a certificate of appointment from the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

According to Soludo, “There was a grand progressive alliance in the First and Second Republics that included the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper