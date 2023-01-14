Zamfara PDP Guber Candidate Accuses APC of Making False Allegations 





*Says party jittery of PDP’s overwhelming popularity

The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Candidate, Dauda Lawal, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is jittery over the overwhelming support and popularity his party is enjoying, especially with the gale of defections that is currently rocking the ruling APC in Zamfara.

Lawal, who stated this in Gusau Saturday, denounced the allegation by Zamfara State Government that the PDP in the state had sponsored thugs to disrupt peace and unleash mayhem during the campaign and political rallies.

The PDP governorship candidate who spoke through Dauda Lawal Media Office described the allegation as “a lie that lacks any substance”.

He said “Our attention has been drawn to a shameless and irresponsible press release given by the Zamfara State Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs accusing the PDP of sponsoring thugs to destabilize political rallies in the state. We are not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper