10 Die, Nine Injured in Ogun Road Accident





James Sowole in Abeokuta

At least 10 persons were confirmed dead, while another nine persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred around 04:30 am near Oniworo village, a few meters away from the Foursquare Gospel Camp inbound Lagos, in the Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, involved a grey-coloured Toyota Hiace passenger bus with registration number: KLD 539 XA, which rammed into a stationary Mack truck marked NSR 08 YJX.

The duo of the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and the Public Education Officer for the State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Babatunde Akinbiyi, and Superintendent Route Commander Florence Okpe, respectively, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, attributed the cause of the crash to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper