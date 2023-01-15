2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Photographs 

By
Headliners
-
2


 The 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations held at.the National Arcade, Abuja on Sunday.

A the celebration where President Muhammadu Buhari inspected the parade mounted by military men drawn from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the three Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, other top government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

See photos

Source: Thisday Newspaper

